For FY20, Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) sees revenue of $460-465M, below the $505.14M consensus.

For Q3, the company sees $111-115M in revenue (consensus: $119.3M) and EPS of $0.09-0.14 (consensus: $0.13).

In Q2, the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. ARR totaled $430M, up 40% Y/Y.

Gross margin was flat on the year at 91%.

Customers totaled 6,714 at the end of the quarter, up 27% Y/Y. The company added 271 net new customers in the quarter.

AYX shares are down 17.8% AH to $138.90.

