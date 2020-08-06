Apollo Investment -4.6% as Q2 NII misses, dividend cut

Aug. 06, 2020
  • Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) drops 4.6% in after-hours trading after Q2 net investment income per share of 43 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 45 cents.
  • Declined from 59 cents in Q1.
  • Board declares a base distribution of 32 cents per share payable on Oct. 7, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 21, 2020, down from its previous dividend of 45 cents; also declares a supplemental distribution of 5 cents per share.
  • Going forward, in addition to a quarterly base distribution of 31 cents per share, the board expects to declare a quarterly supplemental distribution in an amount to be determined each quarter.
  • Net asset value per share at June 30 was $15.29, down 2.6% from $15.70 at March 31, due to a net loss on non-core and legacy assets partly offset by a net gain on the corporate lending portfolio.
  • Q2 new investments made during the quarter totaled $17M.
  • Gross fundings totaled $138M, consisting of $53M of term loans and $85M of revolvers.
  • Gross exits totaled $233M, consisting of $68M of term loan sales, $49M of term loan repayments, and $116M of gross revolver paydowns.
  • Net leverage at the end of the quarter was 1.66x, down from 1.71x as of March 31, 2020.
  • Received 97% of contractual interest payments during the quarter.
