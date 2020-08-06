Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) priced a public offering of $1.1B of 1.90% senior notes at 99.205% of the principal amount; maturity August 15, 2030.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, the repayment or repurchase of the Company’s 3.45% senior notes due 2021, 3.95% senior notes due 2022, or other corporate obligations.

Interest on the notes will be payable on February 15 and August 15 of each year; first interest payment due on February 15, 2021.

Offer expected to close on August 11, 2020.