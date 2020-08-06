Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) -7.9% after-hours as the company reports a surprise Q2 adjusted loss and says it is "managing toward" ~15% Y/Y revenue growth for Q3; analysts were estimating growth of 15.7%, according to Bloomberg data.

The company also said Q3 EBITDA will be hurt by expected shipments of lower-margin body cameras to its largest customers.

Axon says it is not seeing changes in buying activity due to police defunding concerns, "but there is enough uncertainty in how the current crisis will affect our customers that we don't feel that our internal estimates should be considered formal guidance."

Q2 total company quarterly bookings on contracts of five years or fewer were flat Y/Y, with domestic bookings down 6% and international bookings up 36%.