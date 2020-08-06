Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has risen 4.8% after hours after its Q2 results beat on top and bottom lines, showing a better decline than expected across the board as the company joined others in facing the ad-industry's Q2 crumpling.

Net revenues fell 32% to $169M, as ad revenue fell 32% to $162M. Transactions revenue rose 26% to $4M on increased takeout/delivery orders in the pandemic, and other services fell 53% to $3M (mainly due to $5M in customer relief via waived fees).

Total expenses fell just 13%, and so the company swung to an operating loss of $35.35M from a gain of $12.2M.

Net loss was $24M, vs. a year-ago gain of $12.3M. And adjusted EBITDA slipped to $11M from $55M.

Cash from operations was $16M; the company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $526M, against no debt.

In lieu of a formal outlook, it gave a view into recent trends: June saw improved performance, "including the return of spend from many customers who received relief in April and May," leading to June revenues down just 25%. Traffic has begun to plateau again in July, however, with COVID-19 cases resurgent in many areas.

Costs may go up by up to $30M in Q3 as it restores furloughed employees and cut salaries.

