Joining a number of other large tech companies, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is extending its remote work policy to next summer.

“Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021,” the company says.

It's also giving employees an additional $1,000 bonus for home office needs, similar to a bonus it issued when first shelter-in-place orders went into effect this year.

While it also plans to reopen offices in regions where government guidance permits, it's unlikely that many offices will open this year.