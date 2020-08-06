National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) +1.9% after-hours as Q3 earnings exceed expectations and FY 2021 earnings beat consensus.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA fell to $171.9M from $182.9M in the prior-year period; Pipeline & Storage adjusted EBITDA rose 35% to $50.5M.

National Fuel Gas said it agreed to sell substantially all of its Pennsylvania timber assets for $116M.

The company forecasts in-line FY 2020 EPS of $2.75-$2.85 vs. $2.82 analyst consensus estimate but issues upside guidance for FY 2021 EPS of $3.40-$3.55 vs. $3.26 consensus, driven largely by an increase in Seneca's anticipated natural gas production and the associated impact on gathering segment revenues from the recent Appalachian acquisition.

FY 2021 capital spending is expected at $660M-$770M, essentially flat vs. 2020 at the midpoint.

National Fuel Gas recently completed the purchase of Pennsylvania assets from SWEPI LP for $504M.