LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) confirms it extinguished a fire at a hydrotreater at its 263K bbl/day Houston refinery.

The extent of the damage to the heavy gas oil hydrotreater is not clear, but Reuters reports the unit was shut by the blaze.

This is the second fire at the Lyondell refinery this year, after a February fire shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker, which was repaired and returned to production in April.

LyondellBasell was upgraded this week by analysts at Bank of America, citing the stock's relative weakness vs. peers and a sustainable dividend.