Parsley Energy's Q2 production jumped but realized price plunged
Aug. 06, 2020 3:11 PM ETParsley Energy, Inc. (PE)PEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Parsley Energy (PE -2.7%) drifts lower after swinging to a Q2 GAAP loss of $356M compared with a profit of $116M in the year-ago quarter and revenues sank 56% to $220M.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDAX fell 43% Y/Y to $211.6M; production increased 31% to 183.17K boe/day, but the average total realized price plunged 66% to $13.07/boe.
- After suspending all new drilling and completion activity during May and June, Parsley says it reactivated two rigs and two frac spreads in July.
- The company reports Q2 lease operating expense fell 10% Q/Q to $3.69/boe, despite decreased production volumes, and reinstates full-year LOE guidance at $3.75-$4.25/boe.
- Parsley says it is now targeting at least $350M of free cash flow in FY 2020, a $50M increase from the company's prior target.
- The company also narrows its FY 2020 capital budget to $650M-$700M, with reported H1 capex of $443M comprising more than 60% of the full-year budget.