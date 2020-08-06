Albemarle (ALB -5.9% ) says it is temporarily idling some lithium battery grade production due to weaker demand and higher inventory in the battery supply chain.

The idling of portions of the Silver Peak lithium mine in Nevada and Kings Mountain lithium hydroxide production facility in North Carolina starting this September will affect 4K-5K mt/year, and the company plans to restart the idled output in early 2021, CFO Scott Tozier said during today's earnings conference call.

Albemarle's Q2 lithium sales fell 12.7% to $283.7M due to low market prices and previously agreed-upon battery-grade lithium contract price concessions with customers, according to Tozier.

Tozier said FY 2020 capex guidance remains unchanged at $850M-$950M.

Albemarle beat Q2 earnings estimates but warned Q3 results will be pressured by lower production rates from automakers with electric vehicle lines.