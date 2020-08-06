Marathon Oil's (MRO -5% ) Q2 drilling costs per lateral foot were 10% lower than the 2019 average, and the company aims to extend the cost cuts to at least 20% below 2019 levels in this year's H2, CEO Lee Tillman said today.

The cuts are "due to a combination of specific well-design improvements, execution efficiency, supply-chain optimization and commercial leverage," Tillman told the earnings conference call, and "We expect the majority of these gains to prove durable through the cycle."

Marathon cut capital spending by an additional $100M to $1.2B, which is 50% below the plan at the start of the year.

On yesterday's appeals court ruling that allows the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue to operate, Tillman said Marathon is "encouraged by the ruling, [but] it has really no impact on our investment direction in the Bakken."

Nevertheless, "we would see it as a very dangerous precedent to have an operating pipeline with this type of track record taken out of service by legal action, particularly after going through the permitting process," he said.