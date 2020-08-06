President Trump has taken aim at Chinese companies, heavily ratcheting up the TikTok tensions - signing executive orders targeting not only TikTok (BDNCE) but also widely used WeChat (OTCPK:TCEHY).

The orders reference national security concerns and (starting in 45 days) bar any transactions with WeChat or TikTok, by any person or involving any property subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

The move's result of setting a deadline for an acquisition of TikTok (where Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in pole position) is well understood by now, but taking on WeChat is a bigger undertaking.

Unclear for now is how the order affects WeChat builder Tencent in a larger sense, as Tencent's investments in the U.S. are much deeper (and include minority investments in Epic Games, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), and even Snap (NYSE:SNAP)). Exactly how far the order reaches may come down to the decision of Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin.

Tencent shares are down 3.9% in Hong Kong, where it's closing in on midday Friday.

