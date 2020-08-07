Asia-Pacific stocks lower ahead of U.S. payroll data

Asia-Pacific stocks are trading lower as investor awaits NFP data, US talks on stimulus still stalled and rising tension between U.S.-China relationship as Trump signs orders targeting TikTok, WeChat.

Japan -0.67% extends its loss for the fourth day.

China -1.45% amid rising tension in the U.S. China relationship. Trade balance improved to $62.33B vs. $42.6B consensus. Exports surprisingly rose 7.2% Y/Y vs. -0.6% consensus.

Hong Kong -2% as Tencent falls -7% in Hong Kong as Trump signs orders to ban WeChat.

Australia -0.70% .

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) -0.54% to 2,057.65 after touching record high.

In Europe, France and Germany will release trade and industrial production data. France to report NFP data as well.