Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have introduced the "Make Billionaires Pay Act," which would impose a one-time 60% tax on pandemic wealth gains made by billionaires between March 18, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021.

Here's what that would look like as of yesterday: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos would pay a one-time wealth tax of $42.8B, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk would pay $27.5B, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg would pay $22.8B and the Walton family - who owns Walmart (NYSE:WMT) - would pay $12.9B.

Stocks of these companies have rallied during the past months as Americans increasingly relied on their services during stay-at-home orders and as money poured into the high-flying tech sector.

While Presidential candidate Joe Biden's proposed $4T in new taxes focuses instead on increasing income and payroll taxes for high-income individuals, the two began working together last month.

A unity task force was formed with surrogates from both camps, which folded progressive views into his campaign platform and rolled out a 110-page policy agenda.

The group, co-chaired by former Secretary of State John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, worked to find common ground and formed a new economic platform for Biden's presidential campaign.

"Use taxes as a tool to address extreme concentrations of income and wealth inequality," the task force wrote in their policy plan.

On the corporate side of things, Biden has said he will raise corporate tax rates to 28%, after President Trump cut tax rates in the U.S. from 35% to 21%.

