67 NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic as the deadline ticked down to give written notice.

Players were only allowed to withdraw if "a close family member gets seriously sick with COVID or if they themselves are newly diagnosed with a high-risk condition."

Team hit the hardest? The New England Patriots. A grand total of eight players will not be playing in the fall, and that is after Tom Brady took his talents to Tampa.

At the NCAA level, UConn became the first major college football team to abandon its 2020 season outright and the prospect of more cancellations could ding U.S. broadcasters like ABC/ESPN (NYSE:DIS), CBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA).