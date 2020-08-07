Stimulus negotiations are on the brink of collapse

A three-hour meeting Thursday evening between White House officials and Democratic leaders yielded little progress on a virus relief package, bringing the talks to the brink of collapse.

It's unclear whether the two sides will resume negotiations today, meaning President Trump would likely rely on executive actions.

"The one thing the President can do is extend the moratorium and that would be a good thing if there's money to go with it and that's what we keep telling them," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, adding that he "can't move that much money" without congressional approval.