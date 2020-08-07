"Canada was taking advantage of us, as usual," President Trump announced after imposing tariffs of 10% of Canadian aluminum. "Very unfair to our jobs and our great aluminum workers."

The move comes a little over a month after the implementation of the new USMCA trade agreement, while Ottawa said it would retaliate with proportional levies.

The new tariffs only apply to a certain category of aluminum non-alloyed unwrought aluminum, which refers to unfinished ingots and slabs of aluminum that are then heated and rolled into different products like sheet or shapes of aluminum.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA), the largest U.S. aluminum producer, which also operates smelters in Canada, said "implementing these tariffs on a vital, free-trading partner will cause unnecessary disruption... tariffs don’t address the issue of Chinese overcapacity, which is the fundamental issue challenging primary aluminum production."

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), another U.S. producer of aluminum, feels different. "President Trump's action demonstrates this administration's continued dedication to restoring the U.S. aluminum industry and American jobs," the company said.

