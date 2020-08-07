"It marks a turning point for the brand, a pivot point for the brand, an opportunity to regain momentum and position the Cadillac brand for its next chapter," Cadillac (NYSE:GM) President Steve Carlisle told reporters during a media briefing. "Lyriq really is the cornerstone upon which we are going to build the future."

The midsize crossover includes a massive diagonal 33-inch curved LED screen on the interior, advanced lighting technology on the exterior and GM's Super Cruise driver-assist system.

The range of the vehicle is estimated to be more than 300 miles on a single charge, according to GM. That's lower than the 400 miles or more the company has said its next-generation EVs could be capable of, but it compares to the 316 miles of Tesla's Model Y.

GM plans to have a majority, if not all, of its Cadillac cars and SUVs sold globally to be all-electric vehicles by 2030.

"General Motors has an advantage in scaling and monetizing its technological investments across its many established brands, supply chain, and distribution channels," writes David Trainer, adding the "stock remains undervalued and, given the COVID-driven price decline, offers a significant upside." See the SA article, General Motors Is Making A Turn For The Better.