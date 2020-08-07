Freeline Therapeutics prices IPO at $18
Aug. 07, 2020 5:38 AM ETFreeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)FRLNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) has priced its upsized U.S. IPO of ~8.2M (from ~7.4M) American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $18.00/ADS, for total gross proceeds of ~$158.8M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~1.3M ADSs.
- Trading kicks off today.
- Closing date is August 11.
- The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for hemophilia, Gaucher disease and Fabry disease.
- "FRLN has produced promising trial results to-date and an IPO valuation within range, so for life science investors with an 18-36-month hold time frame, the IPO may be worth a closer look," writes Donovan Jones in his article at SA, "Freeline Therapeutics Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO."
