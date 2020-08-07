It's still unknown how far President Trump's executive action against WeChat owner Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) will go, but U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is set to identify transactions covered by the order, which starts in 45 days.

Here is a list of Tencent's largest U.S. and international investments (per Reuters):

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Tencent bought 5% of the EV maker for $1.78B in 2017. CEO Elon Musk has called the company "an investor and adviser to Tesla."

Snap (NYSE:SNAP): Tencent bought 12% of the messaging app operator in 2017.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): Tencent has a minority stake in the owner of the Call of Duty franchise. Tencent also launched Call of Duty Mobile in 2019, which has seen 45M U.S. downloads.

Riot Games and Epic Games: Tencent fully purchased the former in 2015 and took a minority stake in the latter in 2012.

Reddit: A funding round led by Tencent in 2019 resulted in a market valuation of $3B.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT): The music streamer and Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) bought minority stakes in each other ahead of the former's 2018 stock market listing in New York.

Universal Music: Media conglomerate Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) in 2019 said it had finalized the sale of 10% of the world’s largest music label to a Tencent-led consortium.

Tencent also owns stakes in U.S. listed firms like Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Sogou (NYSE:SOGO), Huya (NYSE:HUYA), Douyu (NASDAQ:DOYU), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), NIO Ltd. (NYSE:NIO) and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU).