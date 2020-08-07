Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has priced upsized $200M (from $135M) of 2.50% green convertible senior unsecured notes due August 15, 2025 in a private offering.

Closing date is August 11, 2020.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of notes.

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2021.

Net proceeds will be ~$193.1M (or ~$222.2M if the initial purchaser exercises its option), and the company intends to use ~$96.6M to redeem a portion of its outstanding 10% Convertible Promissory Notes due 2021 and ~$82.2M to redeem its outstanding 10% senior secured notes due 2024, and the remainder for other business purposes.