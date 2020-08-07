Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) has priced its initial public offering of 5M common stock at $15/share, for gross proceeds of ~$75M.

Shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Closing date is August 11, 2020.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.

"Checkmate’s pipeline is quite promising and the IPO is not overpriced, so for life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO may be worth considering," wrote Donovan Jones on Seeking Alpha.

