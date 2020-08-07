China and stimulus tensions weigh on futures, jobs report ahead

While the stock market is coming off of five consecutive days of gains, U.S. futures fell 0.5% overnight after President Trump signed an executive order against TikTok and WeChat, while coronavirus stimulus talks are on the brink of collapse.

Prior to the dip, this week's gains in the S&P 500 pushed the benchmark just 1.3% below its Feb. 19 record, while the Nasdaq closed above 11,000 for the first time on Thursday. Gold is, meanwhile, on track for its best week since the Global Financial Crisis.

Jobs is another area of focus for investors this morning. Estimates for the non-farm payrolls report are all over the place, with consensus coming in at 1.6M jobs created in July, after a 4.8M increase in June. The U.S. unemployment rate is forecast at 10.5%, from 11.1% last month.