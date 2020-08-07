IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has priced its IPO of 4,761,905 common shares (3,571,429 Ibex shares and 1,190,476 to be sold by the selling shareholder) at $19.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $67.9M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 714,285 shares from the selling shareholder.

Trading kicks off today.

Closing date is August 11.

Author Donova Jones is bullish on this stock with a statement "IBEX continues to grow revenue and net results, is positive free cash flow and is well-positioned in a growing industry, so the IPO is worth a close look" which can be found at in his article "IBEX Proposes Terms For $100 Million U.S. IPO" at SA.