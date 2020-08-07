Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE:TAK) enters into an agreement with Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to develop, manufacture and commercialize the latter's COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, including its Matrix-M adjuvant, in Japan.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare will provide funding to Takeda to support technology transfer, establishment of infrastructure and manufacturing scale-up. The company plans to build capacity to make over 250M doses per year.

Takeda will be responsible for regulatory filings as well.

Novavax will receive undisclosed milestone payments and a portion of sales proceeds. Additional details remain confidential.