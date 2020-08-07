Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) +12% AH after yesterday's Q2 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenues rose 50% y/y to $65.2M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 23.1%, compared with 27.2% in the Q219 and 19.5% previous quarter.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $76M-$83M (consensus: $59.13M), Non-GAAP gross margin of 25%-26.5% and Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 to -$0.03 (consensus -$0.20).

