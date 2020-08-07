AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has settled a whistleblower lawsuit in California over its marketing practices related to top seller Humira (adalimumab). The plaintiff claimed that it violated an insurance fraud law by providing perks to doctors, such as meals and drinks, and using registered nurses as patient "ambassadors" without disclosing that they worked for the company.

It agreed to change its marketing methods, including requiring ambassadors to disclose their relationship with AbbVie, and pay $24M to settle the matter.

The company faces a similar lawsuit in Illinois.