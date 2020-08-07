Thinly traded nano cap Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) jumps 138% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its disclosure that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to lead candidate paxalisib, a PI3K inhibitor, for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare, difficult to treat and highly aggressive childhood cancer found in the base of the brain.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

Initial efficacy data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN should be available later this year.