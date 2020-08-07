Bank of America adjusts estimates on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) after taking in the company's Q2 earnings report and conference call.

"We see bookings improving to down 46% and 25% in 3Q/4Q. On the call, Booking announced a $250-300mn personnel cost cutting initiative for Booking, which is on top of $80mn in cuts for other brands. While we are lowering 2021 bookings on expectation of a slower 2021 recovery, we raise 2021 EPS to $74.51 from $61.47, & raise 2022 EPS, key for valuation, by 10% to $112.79 on higher margins."

BofA keeps a Neutral rating on Booking on concerns that the pace of travel bookings could slow.

Shares of BKNG are up 3.04% premarket to $1,805.00.

More on Booking's better-than-feared Q2 results.