Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser recommends buying Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) on post-earnings weakness with the long-term story intact and plans to reinstate the dividend by Q4 on track.

"Better than expected 2Q20 results demonstrate the company's operational prowess. Sequential top- and bottom-line improvement is set to occur for the balance of FY20 as new programs are launched at key retail partners. Although the next 6-12 months will be choppy, the current investments should bear fruit by mid-2021."

The firm lowered FY20 and FY21 EPS estimates slightly to reflect higher-than-anticipated gross margin pressure in the second half of the year.

Susquehanna's price target of $30 on Kontoor reps 49% upside potential.