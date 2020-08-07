E-commerce growth for the week ended August 1 rose 71% Y/Y, per aggregated Bank of America credit and debit card data. The mark is consistent with the Q3 growth being seen in the prior few weeks.

Excluding grocery and restaurant spending, e-commerce sales were up 59% for the week ended August 1 vs. the peak of +75% for the week ended May 23.

Electronics e-commerce growth was up 101% for the latest week and sporting goods products saw a 94% jump. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) are both part of that action.

Online penetration of total retail sales hasn't fallen that far off the peak, per BofA's chart below.

