DISH beats Q2 estimates with Pay-TV strength
Aug. 07, 2020 7:23 AM ET By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- During Q2, DISH (NASDAQ:DISH) lost 96K Pay-TV customers, handily beating the 267K loss predicted by analysts.
- DISH beat top and bottom line estimates, with revenue relatively flat on the year at $3.2B and $0.78 EPS.
- Sling lost 56K subscribers (consensus: 95K loss), and DISH added 268K (consensus: 255K).
- The company closed the quarter with 11.27M Pay-TV subscribers, including 9.02M DISH and 2.25M Sling subscribers.
- In Q1, DISH paused services on about 250K commercial accounts due to the pandemic and removed them from the subscriber count. About 45K of those clients resumed service in Q2 and were included in the DISH segment count.
- DISH shares are up 3.8% in pre-market trading.
