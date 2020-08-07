Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Q2 results beat consensus as hotel occupancy and rent collections trend upward through the quarter.

Occupancies improved from 21.0% in April to 26.8% in May and 35.5% in June; rent collections increased from 45.6% in April to 80.0% for the month of July.

Reached rent deferral agreements with 80 of its net lease retail tenants; as of Aug. 6, SVC agreed to defer a total of $11.3M of rent for tenants, representing ~6% of the company's annual minimum returns and rents.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of 48 cents vs. average analyst estimate of 42 cents and $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $214.9M beat the consensus estimate of $201.7M and declined from $610.6M a year ago.

Q2 adjusted EBITDAre of $152.2M fell from $219.0M.

During Q2, SVC sold four net lease properties for an aggregate sales price of $56.0M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

