Evercore ISI upgrades Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Buy rating after having the restaurant stock slotted at In Line.

"We are increasing our base case SSS and EPS estimates through FY22 based on Chili’s (90% of Brinker sales) accelerating," writes analyst David Palmer.

"While we are forecasting mid-teens same store sales declines in June/July, we believe low COVID intensity areas with limited (~50%) dining room capacity are down (only) mid-single digits. Furthermore, we believe It’s Just Wings could potentially contribute 3pp+ to sales in FY21," he adds.

Evercore's price target of $35 is based on DCF valuation and is derived from a 10X multiple on the FY22 EPS estimate of $3.50. The average Wall Street price target is $28.59.