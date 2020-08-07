Western Australia's government has ordered an urgent inspection of critical equipment on two of the three trains of Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant following safety concerns raised by a trade union.

The order raises the possibility that the plant may need to be closed to carry out the inspections of the propane heat exchangers on the two trains by an Aug. 21 deadline to see if the same cracks that are requiring repairs to Train 2 are also present there.

Gorgon LNG is one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas plants, with the capacity to produce 15.6M mt/year of LNG; it is 47.3% owned and operated by Chevron, while Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) owns 25% and Japanese firms hold smaller stakes.

Train 2 has been shut since May for planned maintenance, which was extended after a routine inspection of the train's propane heat exchangers found weld quality problems.