Saying Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) "finally showed signs of life in its Datacenter business," Craig-Hallum upgrades the company from Sell to Hold and raises the price target from $10 to $19.

Craig-Hallum says it now "sees a very clear path to breakeven," but the firm will stay on the sidelines until AAOI demonstrates "a consistent level of profitability."

Cowen (Outperform) raises its AAOI target from $12 to $19, saying the Q2 results and forecast showed strengthening demand and increment support for the firm's thesis that "AAOI’s operating model will likely return to eventual solid profitable growth."

AAOI shares are up 17.1% pre-market to $17.62.

Wall Street analysts average out to a Neutral stance on Applied Optoelectronics, while SA contributors have a Bullish view.

