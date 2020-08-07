Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) saw revenue from the consumer brands and refrigerated retail businesses top Q2 expectations, while Weetabix sales and foodservice sales were below consensys marks.

"Post’s two US retail business – cereal and refrigerated (e.g. Bob Evans, packaged cheese and potatoes) surprised us and the Street with sales up 11% and 21% (cons. up 6% and 7%) and op profit up 49% and 113% (cons. up 20% and 35%), respectively," writes analyst David Palmer on the POST quarter.

Evercore keeps an Outperform rating and price target of $105 on Post. The average Wall Street rating on Post is Bullish, while the Quant Rating is Bearish.

Previously: Post Holdings EPS misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)