HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) reports Coordination of Benefits revenue rose 1.6% to $106.7M in Q2.

Payment Integrity revenue slumped 50.3% to $24.4M and Population Health Management revenue slipped 17.6% to $11.5M.

Adjusted EBITDA down 41.6% to $27.8M.

Bill Lucia, Chairman and CEO said, “With lower utilization rates, client work pauses, and shifts in industry focus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on our Company's second quarter financial performance, with revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA declining on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. Despite these challenges, we maintained robust cash flows, with cash and cash equivalents up 38.6% since the end of 2019 to reach $193M at the end of the second quarter."

FY2020 Guidance: Total Revenue: $680M to $690M vs. consensus of $694.45M; Net income: $66M to $74M; Adjusted EBITDA: $177M to $187M; Depreciation and amortization: ~$50M; Net interest expense: ~$7M; Capital expenditures: ~$30M to $35M; Tax rate: 23% to 25%.

