Heat Biologics (HTBX) Q2 results:

Grant and licensing revenue: $0.6M (+100.0%).

Net loss: ($4.5M) (+6.3%); loss/share: ($0.05) (+64.3%).

The company has over $100M in cash and short-term investments as of August 6.

Heat Bio recently announced results from its COVID-19 vaccine candidate which showed encouraging action in pre-clinical study, validating that the selected vaccine antigen may be appropriate for human testing.

HTBX continue to accelerate PTX-35, a T-cell co-stimulatory antibody, through clinical development and announced patient enrollment in its first-in-human clinical trial in multiple solid tumors following FDA clearance of IND application.

"Additionally, we established a partnership with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture our COVID-19 vaccine for anticipated Phase 1 trials in humans," concluded Jeff Wolf, CEO.

Shares are up 4% premarket.

Previously: Heat Biologics EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)