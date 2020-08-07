Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is up 11.2% pre-market after yesterday's Q2 results beat top and bottom line estimates as the company transitioned to a recurring revenue model.

ARR rose 8% Y/Y and recurring revenue grew 6% to $358M.

Perpetual revenue fell 41% to $17M and Consulting slipped 26% to $82M due to the transition and focus on higher-margin consulting projects. Consulting also felt the blow of a pandemic headwind.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.9% compared to 52.7% in last year's quarter due to the mix shift.

Cash from operating activities totaled $130M with FCF of $115M.

Teradata ended the quarter with $494M in cash and $613M in total debt.

For Q3, TDC expects recurring revenue of $359-361M and EPS of $0.28-0.31 (consensus: $0.21).

Press release.

Deeper dive: Teradata Q2 earnings call transcript.