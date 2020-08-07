Stephens calls FedEx (NYSE:FDX) its "Best Idea" for the rest of the year as it reiterates an Overweight rating on the shipper.

"The current setup for FedEx is perhaps the best it has been since mid-2013. During that period, a number of internal initiatives combined with an improving macro backdrop to ultimately drive a string of positive estimate revisions and a doubling of the stock over the next 18 months. We see a number of similarities today and yet the stock remains stubbornly range bound despite increasingly positive demand and pricing anecdotes."

Stephens outlines in its note at least ten items that are potential catalysts for the stock/earnings which it believes should drive positive estimate revisions over the next 4 to 6 quarters.

FedEx has outperformed the S&P 500 for the year, but is still trailing UPS.