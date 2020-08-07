BP -2.2% pre-market following a Reuters report that it is preparing to sell a large chunk of its oil and gas assets even if crude prices rebound, because it wants to invest more in renewable energy.

The strategy reportedly was discussed at a BP executives meeting in July, soon after the company cut its long-term oil price forecast to $55/bbl, meaning that $17.5B worth of its assets are no longer economically viable.

Even if crude prices bounce back to $65-$70/bbl, BP is unlikely to restore those assets to its exploration plans and instead would use improved market conditions as an opportunity to sell them, according to the report.

The new strategy would shed more light on CEO Bernard Looney's plan to reduce BP's oil and gas production by 40% by 2030 while expanding into renewable energy.