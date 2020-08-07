GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) reports revenue declined 29% in Q2, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 as a result of the postponement of certain training events and other delays in client projects.

Revenue in the Workforce Excellence segment decreased 21.6% and revenue in the Business Transformation Services segment decreased fell 38.4%.

Gross margin rate down 40 bps to 15%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 42.7% Y/Y and rose 75% Q/Q to $5.98M.

Backlog of $327M as of June 30, 2020 vs. $330.5M as of June 30, 2019.

The company expects revenue to increase sequentially for Q3 and Q4 and Adjusted EBITDA for 2H2020 to improve compared to the first half.

