Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares soar 72% in pre-market trading after posting a surprise profit with EPS of $0.12, which was $0.17 above the consensus.

Revenue was down 8% Y/Y to $1.02B but still beat top-line estimates by $94.5M. Sales were stronger than expected in Government and Transportation despite the pandemic headwind.

Adjusted EBITDA was $110M, nearly double the $57M consensus.

Total contract value of signings was $623M, up 90% Y/Y and the strongest since CNDT was spun out from Xerox.

ARR of signings was $105M, up 25% Y/Y and 84% on the quarter.

Cash from operations totaled $74M (last year: $185M outflow) with FCF of $40M.

For Q3, the company expects revenue of $960M to $1.01B, mostly above the $962.5M consensus.

Press release.

Deeper dive: Conduent Q2 earnings call transcript.