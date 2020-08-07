Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) revises its already reported Q2 results to boost litigation reserves by $2.01B after reaching an agreement with Malaysia to resolve investigations into its role in the country's 1MDB investment fund scandal, according to its 10-Q filing.

Q2 EPS drops to 53 cents from $6.26 reported on July 15.

Under the settlement, announced on July 24, Goldman agreed to pay the government of Malaysia $2.5B and guarantee that the government receives at least $1.4B in assets and proceeds from assets seized by government authorities around the world related to 1MDB.