BIIB, GRPN among premarket gainers

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) +112% . on validating approved COVID-19 antibody test.

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) +89% on rare pediatric disease tag in U.S. for paxalisib.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) +79% on Q2 results.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) +49% on Mill Road Capital offer to buy at $2.75 Per Share.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) +43% after earnings beat, asset sale, buyback announcement.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) +35% on Q2 results.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) +31% .

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) +21% on Q2 results.

Ambow Education (NYSEMKT:AMBO) +17% on revealing next-generation online education platform.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) +16% on Q2 results.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) +16% .

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) +14% on Q2 results.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) +14% on Q2 results.

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) +14% on Q2 results.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) +14% on Q2 results.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) +12% .

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) +11% on FDA acceptance of aducanumab application and as Trump signs executive action to boost U.S. production of 'essential' drugs.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +9% on Q2 results.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) +9% on Q2 results.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) +8% .

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) +6% on Q3 results.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) +6% .

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:AGE) +6% .

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +6% .