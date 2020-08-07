Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) -3.6% premarket, after reporting Q2 results fall short of expectations. Net income fell 62% Y/Y to C$253M, primarily due to weaker global energy demand resulting from the ongoing pandemic.

During the quarter, the company's conventional pipeline business, witnessed ~9% decrease in physical volumes compared to an average of the prior two quarters.

Overall, physical volumes reached their lows in early May, at levels ~16% below the average levels from the prior two quarters, representing decrease of ~135,000 bbls/day due to shut-ins and advancement of turnarounds and maintenance work.

Total volumes of 3,427 mboe/d represented 1% increase. NGL sales volumes of 156 mboe/day, down 11%, while each Facilities and pipeline volumes were marginally up 1% to 872 mboe/d and 2,555 mboe/day, respectively.

Cash flow from operating activities of $642M, witnessed 3% decline Y/Y, though adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $789M.

In July, the company redeemed $200M of senior notes originally due in 2021, and Pembina's liquidity position stands at $2.8B, with no debt maturities for the balance of 2020 and $600M of maturities distributed throughout 2021.

Pembina continues to expect 2020 adjusted EBITDA of C$3.25-C$3.55B, albeit near the lower end of the range. The guidance includes adjusted EBITDA contribution from Marketing & New Ventures segment of ~C$125M lower than was assumed in the mid-point of the original guidance range

The Company says that the impact of lower interruptible revenue in the Pipelines and Facilities segments is expected to be largely offset by cost savings and efficiencies, the majority of which management believes are sustainable into 2021.

Pembina is best equipped to deal with the crude price fallout, and with one of the safest dividends, wrote Rida Morwa on SA.