Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +3.3% pre-market after easily beating analyst estimates for Q2 earnings and revenues.

Q2 module shipments totaled 2.9 GW, above guidance of 2.5-2.7 GW and 2.2 GW of shipments in Q1; Q2 gross margin was 21.2% vs. 17.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Solar issues in-line guidance for Q3 revenues of $840M-$890M vs. $863M analyst consensus estimate, total module shipments of 2.9-3.1 GW, and gross margin of 14%-16%.

The company also forecasts FY 2020 shipments of 11-12 GW, and is currently planning for 18-20 GW of shipments in 2021.

Management expects strong demand in 2021, according to various research reports and the company's own sales feedback, while industry consolidation is set to accelerate.

The company recently said it would pursue a listing of its modules and system business on either the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Science and Technology Innovation Board or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's ChiNext Market.