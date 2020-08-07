Bank of America thinks the long-term story at Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is intact, but sees valuation at a balanced level.

"Carvana's valuation has rebounded significantly since their March lows (0.7x ’21 sales) and is now trading at 4.6x ’21 sales, rich vs history at 1.6x, likely spurred by investors optimism around an accelerated eCommerce shift post-COVID. While we believe Carvana is in a strong position LT we believe investors have fully priced in a recovery in unit sales growth and see limited upside potential likely until Carvana can ramp IRC capacity, which we see as unlikely until 2021," advises analyst Nat Schindler.

The firm moves to a Neutral rating from a Buy rating, however, the bull camp on Carvana is still plenty crowded.