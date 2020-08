UBS highlights the 12.3% organic sales growth generated by Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in Q2 off elevated at-home consumption.

"Adj EBITDA margin of 19.8% beat Street expectations by 140bps as higher volumes, reduced advertising/promo and favorable mix offset COGS inflation," notes analyst Andrew Olsen.

Olsen also points out that Nomad Foods will be buying back $500M worth of shares, which is ~11% of its market cap.

UBS keeps a Buy rating on Nomad locked in place.

See Nomad's momentum grades compared to sector peers.